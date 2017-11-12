An Alternative That Is Stylish

Kicking The Habit

There are a number of reasons people have trouble quitting smoking, and some of them have to do with psychological aspects bound up in the habit that have nothing to do with the physical. Did you know that a giving heart is good for your physical wellbeing? In the same way, a restrictive heart is likely not good for you.

You’ve seen it before: there’s a difference in the old person who is kind, and the one who is selfish. The one has a bubbly, light, ageless demeanor that carries on into deep old age. The other usually passes on before seventy, doesn’t smile, and is beset with health issues.

If you’re always mad at yourself, or others, and you use vices to satiate that which you feel, then you’re going to experience health fallout. Whether you smoke, eat candy, binge eat, sleep too much, or do something else that’s unhealthy, eventually your body will absorb the damage. Of bad habits, smoking is one of the very worst.

But it does relieve stress, once you’ve become addicted. And it can be social. Plus, there is aesthetic in the smoky output itself. And there are multiple cases where older individuals smoked all their lives and didn’t succumb to lung disease—further proof that there’s more than just the physical at play with this habit.

Flourishing

Though some of these things are conjecture, what isn’t is that smoking certainly will do your body more harm than good. But if you’re addicted emotionally and physically, getting over that harm isn’t always easy. Sure, some use diet and exercise—and these can be very fulfilling ways of making yourself flourish—but what if you could have your cake and eat it, too?

Enter “vaping’, or the “e-cigarette.” Heated and flavored water vapor containing nicotine is used to surrogate traditional tobacco use. The ultimate result is an ostensibly harmless smoking sensation which remains stylish, diminishes stress, and has a much less egregious impact on your health.

The way vaping works is that there’s a little rectangular device, called a box, used to prepare the vapor for inhalation. The vaper is then inhaled through a tube attached to the box. There are various types of boxes out there, and even some which can be specifically modified to meet user proclivities. You can find a box mod to fit any outfit.

Finding The Right Mods

A final benefit of vaping is one that most shops and stores don’t want you to know, but something many girls value quite a bit. You can vape indoors, and the result is essentially odorless. Granted, there are many “no vaping” signs out there today, but so long as you’re discreet about it, you can keep from having to go outside.

While vaping is yet somewhat controversial, what’s definite is that a real industry has sprung up, and said industry seems to have legs. There is style and money behind vaping; not to mention ostensible life extension through reduction of unhealthy habit.

For those who haven’t tried vaping before, you should also know that vape pens and e-cigarettes, as well as specific vaporizers, come in a variety of flavors which in themselves make the practice delightful. With so many advantages, it’s easy to see why this trend has taken hold of modern society.