AM2R: Remake of All-time Favorite Video Game

If you were born in the 90s and played a lot of video games while being a teenager, you probably know about Metroid 2: Return of Samus. It was one of the leading games in terms of radical graphics and the original storyline during that period of time. We don’t offer you to play that Game Boy video game today. But what we offer is a renewed, better version of it – AMR2 or Another Metroid 2 Remake.

Today we’re going to talk about this remake version and the secrets it has for the loyal gamers. In case, you want to download the game immediately, AM2R free download on yepdownload.com is easy and secure. Let the game install while you’re reading the article.

So, let’s get started.

Remake vs Original: AM2R

If you’ve ever played the original version of this game and expect to get just a typical remake version, be ready to be disappointed. As it is not a simple remake. It is an incredibly well-done remake. To tell you the truth, you’re going to be completely blown away by AM2R. Why? Let’s find out.

It is interesting how the remake looks exactly the same as the original game, at least at the beginning. There are the main character and the spaceship on the screen. You start the game and go through the same territories, meeting the same enemies as in the previous version. But…

One detail you can notice immediately is the improved graphics and the background of a better quality. Though, the general view on the screen is almost the same.

The next thing you can notice is that the Metroid is different from the one in the original game. Now, it is more difficult to conquer it as it has become faster and stronger. This is no more a weak point of the game. And that is a huge advantage, which brings a new level of difficulty to the game.

Well made musical elements is another pleasant surprise for the gamers. The developers definitely did a great job creating almost perfect soundtracks to follow the mood of the game. It changes with different levels, different creatures, which appear in AM2R, and so on.

The game has also obtained some unexpected moments. For example, you think that you have already finished the level when one more creature appears and you have to complete some tasks to actually finish the level.

AM2R has many other interesting features, which make it a little bit better than the original version. For example, the controls are slightly different. The jumps are quicker and more precise. And there are some fun tricks you can do throughout the game. So, download it and try to play as the main character by yourself.

Compare the original and the remake versions. This game is not so easy as it may seem to be.

Generally, it is a well-designed game, which will be to the taste of many professional and amateur gamers. AM2R definitely deserves your attention.