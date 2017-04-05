Acne on the Back, Butt and Beyond: Ways to Evict Embarrassing Zits from Your Body

The skin is the human body’s largest organ. For an average adult, it stretches around 21 square feet, with a weight of around 9 pounds. It is also comprised of over 11 miles of blood vessels. Unfortunately, acne isn’t always isolated to an individual’s face. Some people suffer from acne on their chest, backs, legs, and butts. Though pimples on the face and body can be caused by a number of internal and external reasons, body acne is generally due to external factors. This means usually it can be successfully cleared using external methods.

Back Acne: The most likely cause of acne on the back is over-active sebaceous glands which cause blocked pores. To avoid this, shower regularly, especially after exercise. Avoid clothes that are too tight. Do not use pore-clogging body lotions. Use non-irritant body wash or scrub. Avoid eating too much fried food in your diet and get plenty of sleep.

Chest Acne: Chest acne can also be caused by excessive sweating. Harsh body washes, shampoos and conditioners, and laundry detergent may exacerbate it. It can also be made worse by friction from clothes, and unhealthy diet and poor personal hygiene.

Leg and Thigh Acne: Although not as common as on other areas of the body, acne can occur on the legs and thighs. It may be due to use of oily lotions and sprays, in-growing hairs from waxing or shaving or irritation from laundry detergent.

Like facial acne, body acne can make the sufferer feel self-conscious and embarrassed. And if you suffer from it yourself, you probably take great pains to keep the affect areas covered. If you’ve been suffering from body acne for a while, it might be time to consider a body wash that is specifically designed to eradicate acne, such as Proactiv. On specialist websites like Proactiv reviews, you can browse through the product ratings. The complete acne treatment is comprised of a Deep Cleansing Wash, Advanced Blemish Treatment, Concealer, Repair Treatment and cleansing Body Pads.

Protecting your Skin from the Outside In

Use a good sun block with a high sun protection factor. Avoid using sun beds. As well as increasing your risk of skin cancer, too long in the sun or on tanning beds can age your skin rapidly.

Use a daily moisturizer. Choose one that is light but that matches your type of skin. Look for active ingredients Panthenol (a derivative of vitamin B5) and Tocopherol (vitamin E).

Avoid using soap on your face. Instead, use a cleansing face wash. Don’t forget to exfoliate with a gentle scrub at least once each week.

Don’t forget to moisturize your face and body.

Choose your cosmetics carefully

It is a good idea to use any makeup sparingly during a breakout and avoid wearing foundation, blush or powder for the time being if you can.

If you really can’t do without makeup, it is essential that you wash it off thoroughly when the day is done. Another good idea would be to try and choose oil-free cosmetics that do not contain any added dyes and chemicals.

A good strategy for choosing makeup that helps prevent acne occurring in the first place would be to read the labels for each product and pick ones that are noncomedogenic, which means that it has been specifically designed not to cause acne when used.

Hair products matter too

It is always advisable to pay attention to the type of hair products that you are using if you are prone to breakouts and check exactly what the ingredients are.

The reason why this matters is that if you have long hair and use a hair product containing fragrances, gels, oils or pomades, these all have the capacity to block your skin’s pores and cause irritation if they get on your face.

A good tip would be to pull your hair away from your face when you can and use a more gentle shampoo and conditioner so that you reduce the risk of aggravating your pimples if your hair does come into contact with your face.

it is also a good idea to wash your hair frequently when you are breaking out as oily hair is more likely to add to the oil already on your face.

Remove impurities from your face

Another good strategy to consider when you are suffering from breakouts and even as a preventative measure is to get into a regular face washing routine in order to keep it as clean as possible.

Aim to wash your face twice a day, irrespective of whether you have acne at the moment or not, as this helps to remove any impurities, as well as clearing away dead skin cells and any excess oil that may have built up on your face.

Don’t overdo the cleaning ritual. Twice daily is sufficient enough to keep your face clean and anything more than that could actually end up doing more harm than good.

The best way to wash your face is often to use warm rather than hot water, combined with a mild-strength facial cleanser. Avoid using a harsh soap like a general body soap, as this could cause inflammation and compound any irritation you are experiencing.

Food for your skin

There are plenty of compelling reasons to avoid eating unhealthy foods and a good argument for cutting out the junk feed also includes reducing the risk of breakouts.

Greasy food, some dairy products and foods that contain a high level of processed sugar all have the potential to trigger acne, so try to eat more fruit and vegetables, which are kinder to your skin.

You could argue that certain comfort foods like chocolate are completely proven to cause pimples, but it does make sense to be careful with what you eat if you can for the sake of your skin.

Don’t suffer a moment longer. Take care of your acne with a fast acting complete therapy treatment then take care of your skin every day to prevent it from returning. Don’t forget that maintain a healthy diet is also important for your skin as is drinking plenty of water every day.