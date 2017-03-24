8 Wedding Hairstyles That Wow

Are you looking for a beautiful, on-trend hairstyle for your wedding day? Well, we’re here to help. Ditch the casual hair and choose among these eight bridal hairstyles that will make you look stunning once you walk down the aisle.

The Classical Bun

Now we’ve all heard of the simple bun. It is sleek and elegant by itself, but why not try jazzing it up a bit to suit your wedding look? Depending on your theme, you could add flowers, beads, chopsticks or whatever fits your style. This is neither difficult nor time-consuming; however, it creates a great effect with very little effort.

Updo Hairstyle

Are you looking for something slick and modern to fit your high-fashion aesthetic? This slicked back updo hair is on-trend and perfect for your linear gown. The look draws more attention to your face and dress rather than your hair, but complements any style.

Frazzled Hairdo

Do you want to show off your wild side? It is important to completely be yourself on your wedding day. Fortunately, you can channel that through this look, whether you are blonde or not! This frazzled hairstyle is unique for that wild child in you. If it seems too rad for your taste, careforhair.co.uk has a catalog of wedding hairstyles that would complement any personality.

Laidback Boho Chic Hairstyle

A simple yet chic look can be achieved by using accessories. For brides with curly hair, a flower crown gives an ethereal and laidback look without any hassle.You can also use colorful gems, leaves and other materials to achieve a unique hairstyle for your wedding.

Colored Tresses

A perfect contrast to your beautiful white gown is a pop of color. This beautiful red hairdo gives a fiery spark and a uniqueness to your wedding. If you don’t like the brightness of red, don’t be afraid to change it up a little! You’ve got the whole rainbow to choose from and you can even match your hair to your wedding palette.

Braided Beauty

Plaits are gorgeous and a top choice when it comes to variety! You can keep it simple or work with a variety of braids all at once. Braids are simple to achieve, but there are a lot of braided hairstyles that would challenge even the hairstyle pros. You just need to find the right style that would go well with your wedding gown.

Bob Cut

Wedding hairstyles are not always about long locks cascading down the shoulders. Don’t be afraid to rock the aisle in short hair! In fact, some brides think asymmetrical hairstyles would go fabulously with gowns, especially that they don’t distract the audience from the delicate details of one’s attire.

Corkscrew Curls

Curls are unique and should be shown off to the world. For people who opt for something memorable to go with their wedding silhouettes, big, frizzy curls are the way to go. Talk to your stylist and come up with a distinctive style that reflects your confidence.