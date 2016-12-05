7 Creative Ideas for Boosting Your Self-Confidence in 2017

Being confident and loving yourself is so important.

Not only does it make you happier and more pleasant to be around, but it can also be beneficial to every aspect of your life such as your career or relationships with others. Below are 7 ways to boost your self-confidence in 2017.

Revamp your wardrobe

Dressing in a way that expresses your personality can really boost your self-confidence.

We spoke to a renowned personal stylist in Sydney, and they agreed that revamping your wardrobe can really transform the way you feel. Take some time out of your schedule to give your wardrobe an overhaul, hanging onto the items that make you look and feel great. Adding colour to your wardrobe is also an excellent way to boost your mood.

Treat others the way you would like to be treated

Being kind and positive towards others is a surefire way of making you feel great too. Knowing that you have brightened someone’s day and possibly helped someone out will ultimately make you feel like a good person and, as a result, boost your confidence. What’s more, people who are nice to others often get treated by in the same way so it’s a win-win situation.

Get out of your comfort zone

Make 2017 your year by getting out of your comfort zone and trying out new things. Challenging yourself, even in the smallest ways, gives you the confidence to know you can do something if you put your mind to it. Once you start pushing yourself to try new things, you’ll find the feeling of succeeding addictive! Trying new things can be a little nerve-racking at first, but try not to beat yourself up if you don’t get it right first time around. Simply pick yourself back up and try again, we promise it will be worth it.

Turn mistakes and failures into opportunities to learn

Following on from the previous point it’s a good idea to try and handle any mistakes you make in a more positive way. If you are trying something new, be it an exercise class or even a new career, do not be too hard on yourself if it takes you awhile to get it right. Try and be positive if you stumble along the way, learn from your mistakes and use them to improve.

Stop comparing yourself to others

Comparing yourself and your life to others is not only unhealthy, it’s also an extremely destructive habit to have. There is always going to be someone out there that you feel has it slighter better than you or is better than you at something. The trick to stopping this negative habit is to focus on yourself instead. Compare yourself to yourself six months ago, how have you changed? What have you achieved in this time? This is a much healthier way to think and will do wonders for your confidence.

Try to ignore your inner critic

We all have an inner critic, that voice in your head.

Sometimes it can help you get off the couch and get things done, but it can also have a negative impact on our self-confidence when we listen to this voice too much.

Surround yourself with positive people

One of the main causes of how we feel about ourselves is who we choose to surround ourselves with. You could practice each and every point in this list, but if you surround yourself with negative people, chances are your self-confidence will not improve. So try and surround yourself with like-minded, positive and supportive people who are likely to make you feel good about yourself.

Hopefully, the above points will make 2017 your year. The best thing about self-confidence is that it can rub off on people so get out there and spread the positive vibes.