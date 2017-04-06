6 Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed

According to Trading Economics, there are currently around 7.5 million unemployed US citizens. In fact, 4.3% of all adult women are unemployed in the country. Fortunately, there are plenty of jobs out there – they’re just a little bit difficult to find, especially if they’re unusual. That’s why we thought we’d look into six jobs that you might not have known existed. From waterslide tester to fortune cookie writer, here are six seriously unusual jobs that you might want to go for.

Waterslide Tester

Salary: $34,000 per annum

In 2013, 22-year-old Sebastian Smith of Somerset, England won one of the most coveted job positions ever advertised: First Choice Waterslide Tester. The UK based holiday company received thousands of applications, but it was Smith who succeeded and went on to test the brand’s waterslides all around the world. However, you don’t necessarily need to win a competition to land this dream job. Shelly Rucinski, director of operations at Wisconsin’s Noah Ark Waterpark, admits she has one of the most envied jobs in the world as a chief waterslide tester. “I knew that I didn’t want to sit behind a desk and this was a great opportunity for me not to have to do that,” Rucinski told TODAY back in 2013. “You get to swim and do a lot of things that I wouldn’t get to do if I worked in another job.”

Live Blackjack Dealer

Salary: $16,000 per annum

If you’ve ever visited Las Vegas, Nevada, chances are you’ve watched the blackjack dealers do their thing at the plush casino tables. They are in charge of bets, they handle player transactions and, perhaps most importantly, they ensure that players are having a great time throughout the game. In a world where almost every aspect of everyday life now has a digital component, it is no surprise that this lavish job is now available online internet as well. At sites such as Betway Casino, an online operator that provides a variety of live games including blackjack, you can join a group of professional dealers who combine blackjack dealing with being presenters or hosts of their own shows. In fact, with game developers such as Microgaming focusing on enhancing and enriching their live dealer game titles, chances are this sector is going to become even more competitive. Bilingual and trilingual candidates are preferred, as they are able to provide players from different locales with a more personalised experience in their own language. As of March 31st 2017, the average online live blackjack dealer could earn anywhere between $12,000 and $19,000.

Pearl Diver

Salary: $1200 per day

As we’re sure you’ve guessed from the job title, pearl divers make a living diving for pearls. Did you know genuine pearls currently sell for between $300 and $1500 depending on their size, color, shape and variety? Although pearl divers generally tend to work at farms where oysters are bred specifically for their pearls, there are some that choose to hunt for oysters in the wild. Not only does this offer pearl divers a little more adventure as pearls can be found in many places from the lakes of Japan to the shores of the Bahamas, but pearls found in the wild are far more valuable than those collected in farms. Plus, these individuals sometimes add a little extra income to their salary by offering diving tours and lessons to tourists, so it’s difficult to really pinpoint just how lucrative pearl diving can be.

Ice Management Contractors

Salary: $170,000 per annum

It’s thought that around 20,000 to 40,000 icebergs – many of which came from Greenland’s glaciers – are created each year, every one of which is a possible threat to naval vessels and oil rigs. Following the devastating events that took place during the sinking of the Titanic in 1912, North American and European nations founded the International Iceberg Patrol (IIP). This organisation uses satellites, radar and airplanes to locate icebergs and set alternative routes for ships. However, sometimes the icebergs need to be physically relocated, especially if they are threatening offshore oil rigs, which is when the professional iceberg movers step in. Using towropes 8 inches thick and a quarter of a mile long, it can take around 72 hours to move these icebergs as it takes 10 hours just for the towboats to reach 1 nautical mile (6,076 feet) per hour. It’s a difficult, time-consuming job but we imagine moving icebergs and saving ships is seriously rewarding – and we hope they sing one of our favourite love songs while they do it.

Fortune Cookie Writer

Salary: $40,000 per annum

Back in February, we found out that Wonton Foods’ Chief Fortune Writer Donald Lau was retiring after 30 years of service. Apparently, writing fortune cookie inserts requires a lot of creativity and after decades of writing, Lau had simply reached his limit. Of course, we’re all devastated but this does mean that the industry will be looking for the next Lau. There are at least five large fortune cookie manufacturers throughout the US, including the aforementioned and KC Fortune Cookie Factory, all of which require professional fortune cookie writers with original, wise tokens to offer their customers. According to eHow and the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), these specialist writers tend to earn between $38,150 and $75,060, they even get benefits including health insurance, paid time off and even a 401K-retirement savings plan.

Live Mannequin

Salary: $100 per hour

Have you ever walked past a store window and thought about how creepy and awkward looking plastic mannequins are? Maybe you haven’t in Wisconsin, but very rarely do these things look lifelike, and if they do they’re usually stood in the most uncomfortable looking positions, which we assume is the creator’s attempt to show off the clothes rather than how they really look on a human body. This may be why many stores around the world including Target are not employing live mannequins: real human beings who stand in store windows or down the aisles wearing or displaying the store’s products. So, if you were any good at the mannequin challenge then you may want to look into this line of work.

There you have it: six unusual yet incredible jobs that you, yes you, could get involved with! Let us know if you have ever had an unusual job or if you’re interested in any of those above.