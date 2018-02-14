6 Hotel-Quality Bathrobes You Can Buy Online

When taking a vacation or even traveling for business, you may stay in a luxury hotel that will pamper you while you are away from home. These hotels spoil you with a variety of special amenities like high quality toiletries, room service, salons, and spas. One of the features that you may not have even considered is the plush bathrobe offered by most hotel chains. These robes make you feel so special that you may want to take the robe home with you. You can generally purchase the robes at the hotel, but more conveniently, and usually for a better price, you can now buy these high-quality bathrobes online. Below are six robes that you may want to consider for purchase.

1. Wholesale Waffle Robes

The Waffle Robe is one of the more popular robes stocked by many of the luxury hotels. It is made from 100% cotton and comes in numerous colors and sizes. You can buy high-quality wholesale waffle robes online for a wide variety of choices at discount prices. Waffle robes are lightweight and softly textured and offer the buyer a luxury look and feel. They also allow air to flow through the towel so that it dries quickly. The prices vary depending on the buyer’s preferences and needs.

2. Luxe Robe

This is one of the most comfortable bathrobes on the market which sells for around $100. It is a highly rated product and one of the most popular of its kind. That could be because it combines the softness of a microfiber exterior with the absorbency of a blended terry cloth lining. It comes in five different colors and a broad range of sizes. It also has a sixty-day money back guarantee, so if you are not happy with its quality, you can ask to be refunded the money.

3. Westin Hotel Robe

This product is another of the high-quality bathrobes. It is an exact replica of the robe that you wear during your hotel stay. It has the traditional Westin jacquard stripe and can be purchased with or without the Westin logo on the cuff. This robe is unisex and is only offered in a one size that fits most of the buyers. Both men and women who like to feel hotel-pampered in their own home can opt for this robe. Your relaxation is one click away.

4. Minx Plush Robe

This plush robe is lined with minx for the ultimate in comfort and softness. It comes in a variety of styles, a dozen color combinations, and can be customized with a personalized monogram. Sizes range from XS to 5 XL, which makes it a great option for buyers all over the world. You can even purchase it as a gift for your beloved one or for family members if you want to share with them the relaxation feeling you get as you slide into one of the bathrobes.

5. Spa Microfiber Robe

You can now buy the exact same robe that you wear at spa hotel. It has a microfiber exterior with a polyester lining, a shawl collar, and blue piping. This unisex robe can be found in all sizes, so you don’t need to worry that you won’t find the one that fits you best. It retails for around $100, which is a good price for an item of clothing you can wear almost every day. For some, it might even be a small price to pay to get an exact same feeling as staying in one of the spa rooms at a hotel.

6. Monarch/Cypress Unisex Chamois Microfiber Shawl Collar Robe

Another luxurious bathrobe you can wrap yourself in is the Monarch unisex robe. This robe has a microplush lining and is known for being super soft and comfortable. It is sold in either men’s or women’s sizes for different prices. It is available for ordering online, so if you are convinced this is what you need, do not hesitate to give it a try. You can purchase one of these bathrobes in charcoal, white or ecru colors. If you want to feel hotel-pampered every day in your own home, wearing any of these high-quality bathrobes will start you on your way. The fact that you can search for and buy your perfect hotel-quality bathrobe online is a bonus that not many products have. Take advantage of this right now and you will get yourself a purchase that will prove to be very useful in the long run.

Image source: 1