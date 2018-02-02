5 Wrong Reasons to Consider Plastic Surgery

Despite what you may have read or seen on TV, a responsible plastic surgeon in Montreal or in any major city in North America lives by a set of ethics. That’s why many of these specialists discourage patients who want to undergo plastic surgery for the wrong reasons.

As you can imagine, this is comparatively more drastic than putting on makeup. It requires a significant amount of money, and you’ll need time to recuperate from your operation.

So what kind of reasons may be wrong for cosmetic surgery? Here are some examples:

You’re depressed. Many people opt for plastic surgery to make them feel confident about themselves. It’s actually a laudable goal, and it’s one of the reasons why plastic surgery is so beneficial.

However, it doesn’t work for the clinically depressed. Depression is a very complicated mental problem, and plastic surgery is a simplistic attempt at a solution. If you’re really depressed, having this sort of surgery won’t cure your depression and you’ll likely become disappointed at the results.

You want to correct a flaw that you obsess about for hours each day. If you can’t help but think negatively about a flaw in your face and body, it can be a serious problem. That’s especially true if this obsession with this “defect” is interfering with your daily life. This is a symptom of what doctors call body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). The effective treatment for this disorder usually requires therapy and antidepressant medications, and plastic surgery won’t help at all. You want to look exactly like your favorite movie star. It’s normal if you’re a fan of a celebrity. It’s also common to wish that you look like Halle Berry, Salma Hayek, or Charlize Theron. But it may not be a good idea to undergo multiple cosmetic surgery operations that will make you look like your favorite celeb.

You may want to consult with a psychologist first to see how healthy your obsession is with your favorite movie star. Having plastic surgery may not be the best idea for you right now. That’s especially true when you consider that such an undertaking will likely fail. If it works without a hitch, then the world would be full of Halle Berry clones.

Plastic surgery as a way to get back at your ex. This is called “revenge plastic surgery” and it’s a real trend among many divorced people. They may want to make their ex-spouses jealous as a form of revenge for their departure- this isn’t a healthy mental state to be in. If you’re thinking this way then you’re probably not in the right frame of mind to decide to receive plastic surgery.

You have to remember that it’s good if you want to feel better about yourself. It’s not healthy if your self-confidence relies exacting revenge on your ex. So, if you’ve just gone through a divorce, it’s a good idea to let some time pass first before you even think about plastic surgery.

Your partner wants you to undergo the procedure. It’s one thing to listen to the opinions of the people close to you. It’s another case entirely if they tell you to get the surgery because it will please them. Cosmetic surgery is about you—about what you want and how you feel. If they’re pushing you to get the surgery, you need to consider whether it’s really what you want.

Talk to your surgeon about your reasons to get the surgery, and they’ll help you out. They may even recommend a psychologist you can see first. Plastic surgery requires a serious commitment, and you better make sure you’re not doing it for all the wrong reasons.