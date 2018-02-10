5 Ways to Improve Your Mental & Physical Health in 2018

In an age where everyday stress is almost a given, it’s vital for us to take care of ourselves.

Women, especially, need to find healthy ways to cope with anxiety and stress as well as ways to actively improve mental and physical wellbeing. According to a global study conducted by University of Cambridge, women were found to be twice as likely to experience stress and anxiety as men. This could be because of hormonal fluctuations, or because of their demanding role of caring for their children.

Fortunately, there are several ways to do that, and most of them are simpler than you might imagine. Here are some of the best.

Cut Back On Alcohol

Alcohol contains a huge amount of sugar and empty calories, which means that your body needs to release insulin to process it. As more insulin is released, you become prone to developing type II diabetes. By cutting back on alcohol, you reduce the risk of type II diabetes as well as give your liver a chance to regenerate.

To do so, avoid situations where you may be tempted to consume. This means avoiding the weekly pub quiz for a few months, or if you tend to dine out, try going to eateries that don’t sell alcohol. There’s also the option of visiting a womens recovery center if you’re addicted to alcohol. Leading rehab facilities go beyond conventional treatment to develop unique inpatient and outpatient recovery programs. Some also go as far as to provide customized treatment to cater to the unique rehabilitation needs of each of their client.

Have Fun & Maintain Positive Relationships

Having a balanced life is extremely important for preserving emotional health. Too much emphasis on errands and work can cause stress as well as wear and tear on the mind and body. Take time off; go out with friends, visit the park or cinema to take your mind off your daily stresses. Chances are when you come back after a refresher, you’ll see things from a brighter, more productive perspective.

Also, try developing a strong bond with family and friends for a different perspective, much needed feedback or a shoulder to lean on. Often females get so caught up in their own misery and issues they’re unable to see the forest for the trees. Having a neutral pair of ears and eyes can open your mind to a new way of thinking. Additionally, share your insatiable appetite for knowledge with your friends. Learn a new language, go to a museum or watch a play together.

Eat Well & Get Ample Rest

Your diet can have a significant impact on your wellbeing and how you feel, so make sure you’re not overeating carbs and refined sugar, which can cause you to gain weight and feel sluggish. Your brain and body require a mix of nutrients to function and stay healthy. Lots of fish, nuts, fresh fruit, and leafy greens will go a long way in helping you feel mentally strong and physically fit in every way. In addition, a healthy diet is essential for weight maintenance and protection against illnesses such as heart disease.

However, a healthy diet won’t make a difference if you don’t get enough rest. You might think you’re getting ample sleep, but if you feel lethargic all day it’s possible you need to reconsider your habits. Are you taking long naps during the day? Watching TV for a long time at night? Try staying away from the smartphone, PC, or television a couple of hours before bedtime. Instead, read a novel and take a hot shower. Relaxing before bed can help you get enough sleep and feel rested in the morning.

Know Your Limits, But Don’t Be Afraid to Get Help

Setting healthy boundaries with acquaintances is crucial. If you overextend yourself to others, you may neglect key aspects of self-care. Likewise, if you’re too rigid in your boundaries, others can be put off, causing you to feel isolated and lonely. Know that whatever limits you decide are Okay, and you’re entitled to modify them according to your mental and physical wellbeing.

However, there will be times when you are spread too thin emotionally and require a helping hand. Even Superman can’t beat kryptonite. This is when your family and friends can offer you support and love, but sometimes you may also need the support of a mentor. Whether it’s nature, sports, volunteering or chores, the more sources of fulfillment and help you have in your life, the stronger you are.

Learn to Let Go & Appreciate Life’s Moments

The negative emotion that comes with holding onto a grudge is actually a stress response. Just thinking about the undesirable event can cause your body to go into flight or fight mode. Hence, it is important to let go. The process of letting go and forgiveness is for you, not the individual you’re forgiving. Shake it off. Sweat if off. Vent if you have to. Harboring ill feeling creates emotional toxicity, which eventually impacts your overall health.

Plus, how many times have you heard that life is too short? We often get so immersed in the whirlwind that we forget to cherish the present moment. And in those phases we’re not immersed in the whirlwind, we start worrying about the future. It’s time to slow things down and enjoy the existing phase of your life. Try a new gourmet dish, listen to music that lifts your spirit or enjoy beautiful art. Your senses need to be reawakened now and then as well.

Adopting these measures will go a long way in enhancing your mental and physical wellbeing. However, a change of perspective requires a change of scenery in some instances. If you’re planning to travel this year, someplace with beaches may be a good place to consider. Sometimes all you need is a wanderlust to change your life for the better.