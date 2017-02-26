5 Runway Trends You Can Wear for Spring and Summer 2017

Spring/Summer season is just around the corner. It’s time to say goodbye to comfy turtlenecks and store your favorite puffer jacket at the back of the closet. While parting with your winter wear is such sweet sorrow, it’s time to look forward to less layers and brighter colors.

Take a look at the latest trends straight out of the Paris Fashion Week and get ready for the Spring/Summer season!

Slogan Tees

Slogan tees will still be all the rage this season with celebrities heralding the way. You may have seen Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman and Rihanna wearing the infamous “We Should All Be Feminists” shirt from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut collection for Dior.

So let out your inner anarchist and have your shirt do the talking. There are tons of Protest Tees to choose from: from McCartney’s “No Leather and No Fur” shirt to Prabal Gurung’s “The Future Is Female”.

Athleisure

2016 was officially the year sportswear became popular as daytime wear and we are pleased to know that the trend is here to stay. Who doesn’t enjoy wearing comfy yet stylish joggers to work? Or how about a loose and luxurious hoodie over a dress?

Paris Fashion Show did not disappoint with reincarnations of the hoodie spotted on the runway at Alexander Wang, Hood By Air, and Fenty x Puma by Rihanna.

Robes

What’s more comfortable than athleisure? Robes! And just like pajamas and slip dresses, they have been deemed appropriate by the fashion gods for daytime wear.

Before you start scouring your favorite online shops for clothes, know that all robes are not created equal. Make sure to choose ones with luxurious fabrics like the ones from Jonathan Simkhai or Oscar de la Renta. Otherwise, you may end up looking like you’re just too lazy to wear a coat.

Stripes

Stripes are back and with a vengeance! Forget about the classic Pin stripes and Breton stripes. This season is all about brightly colored Rainbow stripes or bold and blunt Jail stripes like those from the runways of Altuzarra and Proenza Schouler.

If you’re worried about being overcome by stripes, there are ways you can wear stripes and make them work for you.

Cold shoulders

And finally, the cold shoulder trend is still going strong as evidenced by pieces from the Givenchy, Erdem and J.Mendel collections. If you weren’t able to wear them out last year, then go crazy with cold shoulders in different styles and combinations. Try a crew neck shirt with shoulder cut-outs or completely show off your shoulders with a ruffled off-the-shoulder top.