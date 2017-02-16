5 Reasons Why Your Diet Isn’t Working

Millions of women around the world are on a diet right now, but only a very small percentage of them are actually losing any weight. While many blame this on bad genes, lack of time, or most unfortunately, themselves, the problem is usually one or a combination of the ones listed below.

You Eat Too Many Fruits

While your parents may have always told you that fruits are good for you, and indeed they are, fruits are also high in fructose, which is basically sugar. While fruits supply your body with energy and much needed nutrients, over consumption of them can drastically increase your carbohydrate intake. As you may already know, if your calorie intake is too high, it means your body consumes enough calories without having to resort to fat burning.

You Don’t Exercise

Sure, abs are made in the kitchen, but chances are that, like most average adults, your day to day activity is low. We can blame modern work culture and desk jobs for that, but we cannot blame a diet for not working if we aren’t moving enough for our body to burn calories. Also, keep in mind, especially if you are not an athletic type, low muscle mass significantly decreases your metabolism. Therefore, the key to losing weight is to move and work on building physical strength.

You Drink Diet Soda

There may be zero sugar in diet sodas but that doesn’t mean they’re good for you. Diet sodas are often a dieters best friend, much like free spins are an online gambler’s go-to special, but diet drinks have been found to increase bloating and water retention. While they won’t lead to fat gain, they do make you bloat more than usual thanks to plenty of artificial sweeteners and additional chemicals that dehydrate your body. Solution: stick to water!

You Use Too Much Oil When Cooking

Coconut, olive and flaxseed oils included, using too much oil when cooking is a terrific way to sabotage your diet. Fats, compared to proteins and carbohydrates, have nearly double the number of calories per gram, meaning that if you are too heavy handed with even the healthiest oils you can add an excess of calories to the best of meal plans. The easiest solution is to measure one tablespoon (or two) for every dish you make and add it to your calorie intake.

You Don’t Consume Enough Fats

While too much oil isn’t good, going too low on the fats could easily be the reason why you aren’t losing any of that stubborn belly fat. Your body needs fats to burn it, which is why to catabolize it you must consume the minimum recommended amount based on your body weight, which you can calculate here. The key to weight loss is consistency and accurate measurement of what you put in. It’s tough, but if you stick to your plan you will see results!