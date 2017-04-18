The 5 Most Important Fitness Tips to Follow if You Want to Stay Fit

Keeping fit is one of the main concerns of modern-day society. And while exaggerating with it can certainly be dangerous, staying on top of your fitness game can be very beneficial for your health. If you’re thinking of adopting a regular workout routine, either because you want to lose weight, or to improve upon your already attractive shape, here are the top five tips fitness experts recommend to get you started. Keep reading to find out what they are.

1.Five meals a day

You most likely know that the normal amount of food you need in a day is divided into three daily meals: breakfast, lunch and dinner. However, as many fitness experts agree, the desirable amount of daily meals should be five, which means you will need to sneak in two hefty snacks in between meals. As a reference, you need to eat approximately every three hours in order to stimulate your metabolism and help you lose weight.

Control your portions

However, eating often doesn’t necessarily mean eating much, much more. Thus, portion control is a very important aspect in keeping fit. You need to establish your daily food intake based on what nutrients you need to function. Fitness experts recommend that chunks of meat need to be no larger than the palm of your hand, and carbs such as pasta as big as your fists. Pro tip: switching up to smaller plates and bowls helps reduce portions; huge plates can confuse you, because you will feel the need to fill them up.

Monitor your heart rate

Making sure that everything is fine during your workout sessions is a very important step to take. After all, you don’t want to collapse and suffer other possibly major complications. In this case, a heart monitor can help you. This also helps you make sure that you are putting in enough effort, and not just winging it and then complaining you’re not seeing any results.

Motivation

The best way to keep going is to keep your motivation levels sky high. This is generally done by focusing on your goal, and all the amazing benefits you will get by achieving it. Naturally, your motivation levels and keeping them up generally depend on you. However, your trainer can also help with that. This is why you need the help of professionals, such as the team over at Emerge Fitness USA.

Don’t overwork yourself

You might already know this: overworking yourself can make you hate any activity you’re doing. This is why it’s good to know your limits, and make sure things are still enjoyable for you. Even though it’s true that without pain, there is no gain, you also need to remember that your happiness comes first.