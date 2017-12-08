5 Genius Space-Saving Hacks For Packing Your Suitcase

There are very few people in the world who enjoy packing suitcases, and it’s a well-known fact that most of us probably leave it until he night before we leave. For some, packing their suitcase can be the worst part of the holiday experience, but it doesn’t have to be. With so much to remember before going abroad, including completing your UKEHIC renewal application, saving space in your suitcase is the last thing on your mind, but in order to fit in that extra pair of shoes ‘just in case’, consider these 5 genius space-saving hacks to make packing for your next trip away a whole lot easier.

Roll, Don’t Fold

You’ve probably heard the nifty travel hack that you should roll your clothes when packing your suitcase, and avoid folding them in order to save space. We agree that the idea sounds a little bizarre, but hear us out. You might think that when you arrive at your desired destination and unroll your garments that they will be riddled with creases and crinkles, however they are less likely to be creased when rolled, as opposed to folded and tightly packed into a cabin suitcase. Whilst the process is a little longwinded, it is certainly worth the extra time. After all, who wants to iron in the heat of an exotic location?

Know What Not To Pack

Depending on the time of year you are travelling and the destination, it can be hard to know what to pack. Whilst an extra pair of denim shorts and cute tee doesn’t go amiss, in order to save space when packing your suitcase, find out what not to pack. If you plan on spending your days lounging by the pool and evenings by the hotel bar, for example, there’s little point packing countless elegant dresses and heels, or a smart shirt and tie. Instead, opt for clothing items you can wear multiple times and dress up and down.

Leave The Jacket At Home

When packing your suitcase, it’s tempting to throw in a cosy sweatshirt or jacket just in case. Whilst you should take something warm with you for unexpected weather, scarves and shawls are a great alternative to packing heavy-weight bulky jackets and jumpers. If you really want to take it with you, we recommend wearing it en-route (If you can stand it!).

Don’t Leave It Until The Last Minute

Whilst it’s tempting to leaving packing our suitcase to the last minute, don’t! When we pack last minute, we tend to shove anything into our suitcases without proper thought, and realising you’ve left your swimming costume at home 10,000 feet up in the air when there’s nothing you can do is more than frustrating. Taking time to determine what you really need to take with you will not only help ensure you have everything you need with you, but will save space too. You never know, you might actually leave that pair of sandals you don’t really need to pack but want to at home.

Pack The Inside Of Your Shoes

Few of us consider the space inside our shoes when packing out suitcases. Whilst it’s not always ideal, your shoes are the ideal place to store items and products that don’t fit inside you toiletry bag (because we know you’re well-prepared for any possible situation). If not, travelling with your socks stored safely inside your shoes is a great way to save space in your suitcase.

Top tip: Pack your shoes at the bottom of your suitcase, as close to the wheels as possible. This handy trick is a great way to balance out the weight of your suitcase, so you can leave the embarrassment of your suitcase toppling over to someone else.

We hope that our top 5 genius space-saving packing tips makes packing your suitcase the next time you go abroad a little easier. Just think, you can pack everything you want, including the skater dress hanging in your wardrobe that you’re yet to wear!