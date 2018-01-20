5 Best Ketogenic Protein Powders & Low-Carb Diet Shakes

There are many ketogenic protein powders available in the stores and it can prove quite complicated to choose the best especially when considering dietary needs. All the keto protein powders in the market contain enticing marketing messages that may lead you to purchasing the wrong one. This article gives a guideline on keto diet and discusses five among the best ketogenic protein powders that have low carbohydrate content. Therefore, if one is looking for low carb protein powder then there are plenty that are already in the market for consideration. Also, there are things one needs to consider before purchasing your keto protein powder like cost, size, added supplements at its benefits.

Before buying the protein powders, one needs to ensure that they are getting hundred percent the most out of the nutrients as much as possible from the natural sources by consuming meat, eggs and much more foods that are so high in proteins but so low in carbohydrates. A diet of high proteins and low carbohydrates ensure weight loss. Also one should ensure that they are considering the absorption of the proteins as all the ketogenic proteins shakes are not good for one’s body. The rate at which one’s body digests these proteins entirely depend on how well one’s body is able to digest the amino acids in that given product. It is well known that whey, white eggs and casein all got higher scores in digestibility as compared to peas and hemp as an example. The higher the digestibility, the better to one’s body. It’s often a difficult decision choosing these products , to help someone make a choice, below are researched five best ketogenic protein powders and low-carb diet shakes.

First, you need to understand the sole purpose for which you are on ketogenic diet and how much protein intake you need. Most people need around 15% protein while on keto diet, which corresponds to approximately 0.7 to 0.9 grams per pound. This enables one to maintain the state and remain in ketosis. This is as seen in a study done by Ketogenic Supplement Reviews at https://www.ketogenicsupplementreviews.com/keto-protein-powders/. It is important to ensure that your protein intake is from natural sources such as nuts, fish and eggs and other foods that contain high protein and low carbohydrates. Your sole aim is to lose weight.

Here is a review of the best five keto-friendly protein powders from which you can choose depending on your needs.

BPI Sports ISO-HD ISO-HD is the best protein supplement due to its ingredients. This powder is highly recommendable due to the following characteristics:

Each 33 grams of this powder contains a maximum of 3 grams carbohydrates and has no lactose. This means that it is high in protein and low-carb

• Another aspect is that BPI ISO-HD has a high concentration of BCAA (branched chain amino acids) leucine, which is a powerful anabolic trigger. BCAA enhances faster growth of muscles and fastens recovery after a strenuous workout.

It does not contain added sugar. This suggests that it utilizes lower calories and has no chances of contributing to unwanted weight gain.

Despite its lack of added sugar. This powder is available in a variety of flavours that one can comfortably choose from. It is also highly absorbable I the body.

Optimum Nutrition Platinum Hydro Whey Another keto protein powder is Hydrowhey is made from hydrolysed whey protein isolates and is good for the following reasons:

It contains digestive enzymes that help digestion and absorption of nutrients in the body. This makes it easily digestible hence reducing digestion upsets to the user.

The isolates used to make hydrowhey are low in fat, have no cholesterol and are also sugar free.

It facilitates muscle build-up and reduces body fats.

It is available in a number of favourable flavours such as chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter and strawberry among other flavours.

Hydrowhey has a smooth texture that is appealing and can be used any time of the day whether one is on a workout or not.

Nature’s Best – Isopure Zero Carb This is another keto-friendly powder that can be consumed by anyone on keto diet. Isopure has the following appraisals:

It contains 100% whey protein isolate powders hence rich in nutrients.

It dissolves perfectly in water resulting into milk-like solution. This is a unique feature as compared to other products.

Has zero sugar and zero carbohydrates.

It is highly absorbable in the body.

4. Collagen protein powder

Collagen is found in our bones, muscles, tendons, skin and gut. Keto collagen protein powder is extracted from 100% grass-fed collagen peptides preferably cows and mixed with MCT (medium chain triglycerides) oils. Its favorable features include:

Unlike other protein powders mentioned earlier, collagen protein powder has an added advantage. In addition to lean muscles, it supports hair, skin, nails and other body tissues. Collagen also enhances strengthening of bones, joints and ligaments.

It is combined with MCT oil powder which helps to raise ketone levels. This combination helps to slow down absorption of proteins in the body so as to prevent it from being converted into glucose.

It is high in protein and low-carb and gut-healthy acacia fibers.

It provides complete collagen recovery as it has adequate amino acids which help in digestion.

It does not contain artificial additives and chemicals.

Can be used any time of the day, not only during workouts.

5. Naked Whey

Naked whey is another protein powder that a keto dieter should consider taking. It has the following advantages:

It has no additives, chemicals or artificial sweeteners.

It occurs in three flavors i.e. chocolate, strawberry and vanilla. These flavors are obtained from natural sources.