4 Tips For Preparing Your Parents For Emergencies

Instead of going into the healthcare system, aging in one’s living place is fast becoming a trend that allows seniors to live at home, independently. In fact, the number of older adults residing in group quarters or nursing homes has been systematically declining in recent years as advances in home amenities for seniors and assistance from close by relatives becomes easier. As a result, it’s now critical to empower one’s parents for emergencies, especially when they live alone and are far from immediate family.

Here are a few preventative measures and response tips can help keep your senior family members be healthy and safe in case of an emergency.

Create A Detailed Plan

The first step in being prepared is creating a plan. Collaborate with your parents and their primary caregivers while creating an action plan for every possible emergency scenario. In addition, keep all information within easy reach such as medical information, medication instructions, care protocols and contact lists – create emergency contact cards you’ll distribute to everyone who plays a part in your parent’s emergency plan; ensure all the information is kept personal.

Purchase Supplies

In addition to creating a detailed emergency plan, also build an emergency kit. Create a list of supplies your parents require to stay healthy from extra clothing and bottle water to important medications and first aid supplies. Ensure your parents know where the items are placed and how to use them properly.

Ensure you also stock up on non-perishable food items. There are numerous situations in which having emergency food storage will not only be convenient, but could even save a life. For example, in case of severe weather or other disaster, you cannot rely on meal delivery or grocery stores; instead, help your parents by stocking up their pantries with food that provides high quality nutrients, to last for months if required.

Make sure you cover specific medical requirements like creating an evacuation plan for seniors who are in wheelchairs, walkers or canes and keeping extra batteries for alert devices and hearing aids. Periodically, check in on your parents and ensure they are following their prescriptions on schedule, talk with the doctors on possibly stocking life-saving medication like insulin. This will help especially if pharmacies are inaccessible for any number of reasons.

Create A Trust Network

Enlist the help of friends and neighbors who are already familiar with your parents and are willing to help in emergency cases. Share important information on medical history or contacts as well as access codes or keys. This is especially important if you do not live close enough to provide immediate assistance.

Make The Home Senior Friendly

Keep up with regular home maintenance by evaluating the structural integrity of the building, maintaining cleanliness and ensure all outdoor and indoor systems are in good working order.

According to https://www.plumbingfix.com/, the pipes in the house need to be inspected before the winter comes. So, make sure you handle it. Regularly check on carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers to ensure your parents’ health and safety as well as a preventative measures in case of emergencies likely to damage the home.

In addition, contract the services of professionals like HVAC contractors to ensure the heating and cooling systems are at optimal working condition.

Invest in smart home devices that will vastly improve independent living. For instance, smart motion sensor lights will light up rooms for both potential emergency evacuations and late night bathroom trips. You can also install indoor security cameras that feature two-way communications for monitoring your parents’ living condition from your own smartphone and for calling medical or other emergency services if needed.