3 ways to Play Your Way to Happiness

The pursuit of happiness is something that has fascinated the human race for millennia. Now, with modern technology at our disposal, it seems there is a huge range of advice available on what we can do to make ourselves happy, ranging from the sound and sensible to the truly weird and wacky.

Happiness isn’t just something that benefits our mental wellbeing. According to the scientific bods at Berkeley, being happy comes with a wide range of health benefits. Happiness can strengthen our immune systems. It can make our hearts healthier. There’s even evidence to show that happiness makes us live longer.

With so much to gain, it’s important to be as happy as we can. Play is a great way to achieve that. When we’re young, play is essential to our healthy brain development, our ability to interact with the world around us and the mastering of a range of physical skills. It also makes children very happy, but as adults with busy lives we have little time left over for play.

Image credit: Pixabay

That’s why it’s time to make time! Here are three ways you can play your way to happiness over the coming weeks. Set time aside to engage in these activities and feel the mental and physical health benefits kick in!

Play the traditional way

For many adults, the traditional method of playing is to take up a sport. Sports allow us to burn calories, keep in shape, keep our hearts healthy and much more. They also encourage the body to release endorphins, which help to make us happy. Endorphins are designed to help us combat stress and pain. When we bring about their release through sport, we get to enjoy all of the benefits without enduring the pain and stress for which they were designed to respond. Team sports also bring with them social benefits, which can also be instrumental in boosting our happiness levels.

Embrace a surprising play method

One recent happiness-inducing trend is online gambling, which is a rapidly growing global industry. A series of studies have shown a link between this kind of play and enhanced happiness levels.

A study of nursing home residents is one of the most-cited when it comes to gambling and happiness. The research found that simulated gambling activities led to higher happiness levels while the play was occurring. Meanwhile, economist David Forrest of the University of Liverpool sums it up rather succinctly:

“The large majority of customers are much happier than those misery-guts who don’t gamble.”

Connect with your inner Mario

Whether your ideal video game is a retro Super Mario classic or a gloriously contemporary cinematic masterpiece, there’s evidence to show that video game immersion can help us to forget our cares. The single-minded focus of video games is a very modern way to achieve the mindfulness that we’re so often told we need to practice in order to boost our happiness levels. Some games are even designed with mindfulness as their purpose – the Tenacity game is one of the best-known.

Image credit: Pixabay

Whatever your preferred method of play, make sure you take the time to boost your happiness levels. Your mind and body will both thank you for it!