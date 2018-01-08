3 Types Of Venous Diseases to Know About

Veins have an important role to play in the human body. They are used to carry blood to all the parts of the body. However, due to some reasons your veins may show signs of abnormal behavior and cause problems with the flow of blood.

This can cause serious issues as every tissue in our body needs blood, and if blood is not reached to all the parts of the body, our body may begin to show signs of issues and even cause deformities.

This can happen due to various vein diseases that are caused for one of many reasons. Venous diseases are caused due to several reasons. While they can be hereditary, they are also caused due to poor lifestyle, as people who smoke or drunk regularly run a higher risk of acquiring venous diseases. Moreover, being overweight can also be a contributor.

In addition to this, these diseases can also be caused due to blood clots, use of certain medicines and as a symptom to other diseases.

While venous diseases are not the most common diseases, they can still happen to any of us, which is why it is important to know about them.

Let’s learn about the some of the most common venous diseases that can happen:

Deep Vein Thrombosis

DVT (deep vein thrombosis) is caused when a blood clot or many clots are formed in a vein, disturbing the blood flow. This normally occurs in the leg area and the causes can be:

Inherited blood clotting disorder.

Hormonal issues.

Sitting in the same posture for a longer period of time, such as on air flights.

There may not be pain in this type of venous diseases but there’s a risk of the clot moving up to the lungs travelling from the vein. When this happens, the life of the person can be in danger because it can cause pulmonary embolism (main artery in the lungs getting blocked).

Therefore, it is essential to get it treated as early possible. Mostly, blood thinners are prescribed for venous diseases but taking medications according to the doctor is what you should do.

Superficial Venous Reflux

This type of venous disease is also known as venous insufficiency because it involves a lack of blood flow.

In this condition, the blood doesn’t reach the heart and accumulates inside the veins. This exerts pressure on the veins and the person may feel great pain while standing on their legs or walking.

Varicose veins is also caused due to venous insufficiency. The only difference is that in venous insufficiency, blood doesn’t make it sway to the heart. While in varicose veins, the blood flows in reverse.

Varicose Veins And Spider Veins

Two of the most vein common diseases are the varicose and spider veins. Both of these venous disorders are caused due to venous insufficiency, and about 30 million Americans are said to suffer from one of these diseases.

Varicose veins mostly happen in the legs and make them look unsightly and can also cause pain. This venous disease is caused when valves in the veins stop working, making the blood flow backwards.

Varicose veins cause a number of problems such as aching legs, swollen legs and ankle, itching and burning feeling in the affected leg. Sometimes, if the case is worse, it can also lead to skin ulcer which is too painful. Varicose veins affect the lifestyle of a person and can cause mobility issues too.

Spider veins on the other hand are caused when blood gathers in tiny blood vessels, making them bumpy. Besides forming in legs and arms, they can also occur on the face. They look like a black or purple spider’s web as the veins get tangled in this type of venous disease.

