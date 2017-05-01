3 Tips for Maintaining a Long Distance Relationship

Maintaining a long distance relationship takes a lot of work. Whether your significant other lives 100 miles or 1000 miles away, keeping the romance going can be challenging. Luckily, here are 5 tricks to help you keep things hot:

Make the Most of the Technology

Just because you can’t spend time together in person doesn’t mean you can’t see one another. Thanks to modern technology, your significant other is just a few clicks away. Technologies like video chat, photo and messaging applications are great ways to show your partner that they are loved and appreciated. To make the most of these systems, talk to your partner in advance and establish dedicated times for you to chat or call.

Plan Visits Ahead of Time

Planning is a cornerstone of any long distance relationship. Knowing exactly when you can expect to see one another builds a sense of excitement and gives both partners something to look forward to. Each time you see one another, take some time before the end of the visit to plan the next one. It may help to use a calendar or yearly planner to establish multiple dates at a time.

In addition to planning future dates, it is also important to have a general idea of how long the long-distance part of your relationship is expected to last. Having this conversation early on in the relationship is the best way to avoid disappointment later.

Spice Things Up

Just because your relationship is long distance, doesn’t mean it has to be boring. There are lots of things you can do to keep it hot. Shopping for vibrating sex toys from stores like DearLady can be a sexy activity to do with your significant other. Take turns picking out toys that you like and describe to your partner how you imagine using the toy. Consider using the toy in front of your partner during a video chat session or breaking it out during sexytalk on the phone. Not only will this spice things up, but it also encourages your partner to use their imagination.

It is no secret that long-distance relationships can be emotionally challenging. They can also encourage you to be creative and find ways to express your passion for your partner in different ways. These 3 tips can help you improve your relationship by communicating better and keeping things hot.