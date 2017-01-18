3 style tips to bring out your inner goddess

Even if some days we look a bit frazzled or unglamorous, all women deserve to feel like an absolute goddess at least a few times per month. You want those days where you just feel like you could stop traffic with your look. Well, we’re here to help bring out your inner deity, because we believe that all women have the capability to do so. We’d like to share with you some style tips that are bound to make passers-by stop and stare in wonder!

Show off that beautiful figure

No matter your shape or size, if you’re proud of your body then nothing says this more than a figure-hugging dress. A women’s shapely curves are a marvellous thing, and we believe that you’ll feel powerful when slipping into an item of clothing that makes you feel gorgeous. As for what options you’ve got, we really like the knitted dress selections from Peter Hahn. These look great and will truly emphasise your allure.

Choose a fragrance that matches your desire

When brought out sparingly, a truly delightful scent can genuinely turn heads in a room and captivate those around you. There’s often something about a beautiful scent that is hard to quantify, a certain X-factor if you will. When applied every day, it could be that the splendour is lost just a little, but when worn on those special inner goddess days, a great fragrance is such a fantastic accompaniment. Combining the scent of ambrette seeds and jasmine, it’s hard to pass over Calvin Klein’s Beauty when it comes to selecting a fragrance. Simply the name signifies the emergence of that inner goddess. See what it’s about and you too will surely be transfixed.

Wear a shade of lipstick that makes you feel wondrous

Easy answer: It has to be red lipstick. A dash of red on your lips is almost impossible to ignore, as it’s clear to see why this lipstick shade has managed to stay relevant for so many generations. We like Hot Lips from Carina’s Love, as it gives a soft finish with a bold colour, so check it out and see what you think. With this trio of a figure hugging dress, a lovely fragrance, and a bright red lipstick – plus maybe a different hairstyle for good measure – you’ll be feeling so confident and incredible, that they won’t know what hit them!