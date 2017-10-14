3 Essential Tips for Filling Hurricane Harvey Insurance Claims

According to the CNBC, Hurricane Harvey is one of the costliest hurricanes to hit the U.S. The devastation it caused could be as much as $10 billion to $20 billion in losses.

This typically means there will be thousands of insurance claims filed by both individuals and companies. While it might seem obvious, it’s advisable to contact your insurance company as soon as possible. Give them all your contact information and a detailed description of your damage.

In this post, we’re going to share some tips on how to file your claim. Read on to learn more.

1. Note Down Your Loss

One thing you need to know is that insurance companies give priority to those with the most damage. Document your loss and be sure to provide as accurate details as possible. Your insurer will visit your property for an inspection before approving your claim.

You can take photographs of the property damage and it will also be great if you have before photos of your property. Taking photos is important especially if the local government requires your damaged property to be removed for safety reasons. Also, don’t dump any damaged property before checking with your insurance.

2. Contact Your Insurance Company

As we already noted before, contacting your insurer is usually the first step to filing hurricane Harvey claims. After giving a description of the damage, you’ll get a claim number, which is used in locating your file and tracking your claim.

Find out from your insurer when you expect to talk to an adjuster. Depending on the severity of your case, this could be anywhere from a week to six months. Hurricane Harvey might also impact certain insurance laws and regulations in Texas, so be sure to find out any legal changes before filing a claim.

3. Keep a Claim Diary and Records

Experts also recommend keeping an up-to-date claim diary. This should highlight all the people you talked to about the claim, time and date of your conversation, and the details of the conversation. These details allow you to get organized, which will certainly help in easing the claim process.

In some circumstances, you might need to make immediate repairs to prevent further damage. You will need to keep the receipts for these repairs.

Many insurance companies use text alerts to keep you up-to-date on the status of your claim. Be sure to sign up for the status alerts and save the texts if possible.

The Takeaway

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, do expect insurance companies to be busy with processing claims. So, the sooner your make a claim, the better. Find out what emergency services your insurer has. For example, some companies can help with covering the roof, boarding up your windows and removing water from your home.

Additionally, try to learn more about hurricane deductibles, which exist in every coastal state, including Texas. The deductibles are usually a percentage of the insured value of your property. This can be something between 1 to 5 percent of the total property coverage.