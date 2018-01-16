What Does 2018 Have in Store For iGaming and their Female Players?

““When we don’t know who to hate, we ha” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by anokarina

As the new year gets underway, every tech expert is trying to decide just how 2018 will treat the various sectors of the internet. Today, we’ll be focusing on the iGaming industry as it continues to be a favorite amongst female players and trend forecasters alike. Of course, not all predictions agree with one another entirely when it comes to the future of online casinos, but there are a couple of things we can be certain about.

1. There Will Be Even More Games to Choose From

Over the last few years, it’s felt like a new game has come out almost every day. Whether it’s bingo, poker or slots, players are constantly demanding new games, and so iGaming developers have really been working to bring you the best games they can. This will definitely not stop in 2018, as throughout the year we’re expecting to see plenty of new, innovative titles like nothing we’ve seen before.

We’re even expecting entirely new genres as well as more diverse gameplay that expands on the usual formulas we’ve come to know over the last decade. For instance, skill-based games are set to evolve enormously as they are a favorite amongst young audiences who aren’t as interested in games that rely on luck or chance. Due to this, we should prepare to put a little more skill into our online casino games than we have in the past.

2. Casino Bonuses are About to Get Better

Anyone who has an online casino account knows that there are already quite a few bonuses and promotions to choose from. While they reward us for remaining loyal to a certain brand, they also encourage newcomers to pick a certain site over all of the competition. After all, there are plenty of online casinos to choose from, so they have to really battle it out for your attention.

As the market continues to grow in 2018, you can bet we’ll be seeing bigger and better promotions than ever before. For example, we predict there will be more no deposit bonuses on offer, as this enables new customers to sign up without having to spend a single penny. Of course, make sure you check the wagering requirements before making a commitment.

3. Live Dealers Deliver a More Authentic Experience



“Suncoast Casino & Resort” (CC BY-SA 2.0) by J.R.Ramos

Throughout 2017, it became clear that online casinos were attempting to create a more realistic, authentic experience for their customers. Instead of simply offering games that could be accessed anywhere, anytime most brands wanted to deliver on the full land-based casino experience. This may be due to the rise of eSports, which are so popular larger brands such as bets.io have entire sections you can check out dedicated to past, current and future competitions.

This led to the rise of live dealer games, where trained croupiers are video streamed onto players’ screens in real time. These games are often not quite as popular as more traditional video slots, poker or blackjack, but this could turn around in the next year. The technology to provide better quality live streams with more engaging experiences for players is constantly evolving. If embraced and adapted correctly, there’s no reason live dealer games couldn’t become the next big thing in online casino gaming. We might even see celebrity dealers or even players who we can compete against, who knows!

These may still be speculations (though we’re pretty confident about them), but one thing is certain: online casino players are certainly going to benefit from whatever happens over the next year.