100 Long and Short Denim Skirt Outfits For Girls

In 1851 Levi Strauss came to New York from Germany to join his brother and work together in his brother’s dry goods store. When couple years later he heard about Gold Rush, moved to San Francisco to manage dry goods branch there. Among many other things, he sold cotton cloth there, made from material called denim. This name comes from the name of fabric called Serge de Nîmes, initially made in Nîmes, France, where de Nîmes stands for denim.

One day one of his customers, tailor Jacob Davis got an order for sturdy pants, that would be ideal for hard working person. He decided to make them from denim he bought from Levi Strauss. To make them stronger, he put cooper rivets at the places pants rip the most often. This turned out to be a milestone in industry, making blue jeans symbol of America, especially Wild West. Denim very quickly became number one on the catwalks, as the biggest fashion designers started to use it in their projects.

Although initially jeans were especially designed for laborers, they very quickly became pants of American working class. However, when the time passed, their popularity grew and grew, making jeans a part of mainstream culture. Now they are worn by everyone around the globe, regardless of sex, age and occupation.

1. School Girl

In the 70. jeans skirts were usually matched with polo shirt and T-shirts and, frankly saying, they did not look the smartest. Now, when we witness a big come back of denim skirts we face an amazing opportunity to give it new, fresh look and a chance for a new start.

2. High Street

Jeans skirt is not the easiest to wear. Especially if you want to keep yourself from looking old fashioned and boring. The key to success is one rule: keep it simple. Let the denim steal the spotlight. It’s totally O.K. to just add a plain white T-shirt and a pair of sneakers.

3. Smart Casual

Depending on what do you wear with denim, it could be perfect for smart casual, or even school look. Just remember to stick to one shade of blue and play with accessories, to give it a little twist. It can be a leopardy purse or just plack ribbon instead of a tie. Easy to say, sky is the limit here.

4. Buttons up!

You can upgrade the formfitting option by wearing buttoned skirt and a pair of sandals. Keep your shirt or blouse simple and avoid more buttons.

5. Medium, shorter, the shortest!

Mini denim skirt is a classic must-have. However, as it requires perfect figure, you might also look for something safer but just as trendy. For example, denim pencil skirt will refresh your wardrobe, giving a modern throwback to the ’70s.

6. Denim mini skirts

Classic denim mini skirts look a bit like denim jeans. They have a fly, pockets and belt loops. Sometimes they also share a style of worn off, ripped or destroyed look of jeans. What is the most interesting, this type of look dominates within mini skirts rather than maxis.

7. A girl form neighborhood

Initially, denim skirts were used as a way to recycle old pairs of denim jeans. Often hand made as a patchwork designs, were commonly worn in the 1970s. In the late ’90s, on the other hand, women wore denim skirts with jewel bedazzled detailing, super-trendy at that times.

8. Rebel vs. Street fashion

Ripped, destroyed denim jeans worn by Marlon Brando and James Dean gave this material a rebel touch. It looks great with leather jacket and heavy boots. Play with this look to go from obvious rebel look to creative image straight from the best street fashionists!

9. Tell your own story

Denim is loved by everyone – poor and rich, hippies and businessmen. Denim changes as it ages, and shows unique lifestyle of person who wears it. That is the reason why it sells so well. You can choose from washed blues or go for more modern colorful ones.

10. Classier than ever

Yes, denim started as a material for working class. It had to be affordable and hard to break. Now, even worn, faded denim skirt can look classier than ever, by matching it with classic white shirt and high heels. It’s totally O.K. to wear denim skirt to the office in more artistic environment.

11. Travellers

Denim skirts are just perfect for traveling. They are comfortable, you do not have to iron them and they do not need to be washed every other day. They are perfect for both city break and longer hitchhiking trips. By mixing it with different tops and accessories, it is easy to change the whole look without travelling with two bags full of outfits.

12. Stay relaxed

Denim is also taken as a relaxed piece of garment. If you want to look and feel relaxed, you wear jeans. It is symbol of youth and casualness, that puts them beyond reach of some people, such as businessmen or politicians. If they want to place the statement ‘We are just regular guys, like you’, they always choose jeans, showing solidarity with working class a.k.a. regular people.

13. High Fashion

Yes, denim was initially used by working class. And yes again for jeans to be one of the hippies favourites. First denim long skirt was made by hippies who reworked old jeans. From that moment denim started to rule the streets and became number one in everyone’s wardrobe: politicians, celebrities, workers, etc. In fact, it came long way from hard working class to heavy label lovers.

14. Show me your denim and I will tell you who you are

This is unbelievable, how diverse and complex piece of material can be. Denim is simple and not complicated at all. Only cotton and cooper rivets. But the reason why all people around the world fell in love with it is that it changes with time. It describes people’s different lifestyles and characters. Although the most classic way of wearing jeans (or denim in general) still remains among the most popular ones, different people wear it in different ways.

13. Mix and match

Usually, denim is connected with leisure time and youth. Its easy to buy, regardless of how much money you have. You can buy heavy label straight from the catwalk, or go to the nearest shop and buy something for money equal to amount you spend for two burgers. The real fun with denim starts when you start to play with it and mix it with other materials, patterns and length. If you want to achieve fresh, but also familiar look, denim will be a perfect choice.

14. Full pack

Denim has this magic touch that can reveal sexappeal, modesty, simplicity and also helps you to express yourself. You can go for oversized, roomy skirts or stick to classic mini denim skirt and play with accessories instead. Would you dare to go for denim total look, though?

15. It’s all about attitude

You might not know, but by wearing denim you are the height of fashion right now. Remember this, putting on your newest denim skirt. You can match it with cropped top, checked ‘Wild West’ shirt and crossbody bag. Or go for slim, sexy look instead, by wearing denim pencil dress with high heels and white shirt. If you want to go crazy and twist it a little bit, mix elegance with sporty style and wear sneakers with denim skirt of your choice.

16. Do you wanna spice it up?

If you want to spice your look a bit, simple denim makes it a lot easier. Because you match it with other classics or plain pieces of garment, there is no danger to dress up too much. It is also very hard to achieve too rough, rebel look. Yes, you can add bandana or spike necklace, but this will be the right thing to do. This can work other way round as well. Add super short mini denim skirt to your black and white elegant outfit to make your look hot as hell just in one second!

17. Simple piece of art

You can definitely nail it with simplicity. Wear your denim with classic white and blacks, calming greys and marine-style strips. Plain sleeveless T-shirt will always go well with washed denim skirt. Denim is classic enough to wear with anything, but also cool enough to pair it with sneakers or sandals.

20. Details matter

Small details make huge difference! With accessories you can twist your look in any direction you want! It’s time to step out of your comfort zone and try something really crazy (jeans head-to-toe?). Pair your denim skirt with one of the biggest trends of this season: off-the-shoulder cropp top and leather sandals, to get this well known, easy to wear American country girl style. If you prefer to play with colors, give red bag a chance. Or a huge hat, to style yourself as an urban traveller.

21. Play with shapes

Yes, denim is classic fabric, but nowadays it comes in all shades of blue and all shapes. From long, straight designs, through A-lined midi skirts to extra small minis. Choose your perfect denim skirt to shape your body. Do you want to show off with your brand new extra small waistline? Or are you celebrating your leg day today?

22. Mix casual with elegance

OK, now you know that denim can be either elegant, or casual. But who said that you can not have both? Denim’s uniqueness is underlined not only by the way it dyes and rippes, but also by the way it pairs up with different parts of garment. Try wearing denim together with fringed suede jacket or just plain top or shirt and lace-up sandals.

23. Wear denim anywhere

Because of its diversity, you can wear denim skirt anywhere you want. All depends on how you wear it and what do you pair it up with. Suede jacket and flat shoes make perfect school look. Change stripped marine top to elegant pink blouse and go to the office. Feeling shopping fever? Jump into cosy sweater and light sandals.

24. From stage to life

The way dine by denim is truly unbelievable. From working class to streets and catwalks, it ended up not only in each and every wardrobe in the world, but also on the stage. Can you imagine country singer without cowboy hat, checked shirt and long, denim skirt? Me neither. So try to imagine yourself without any piece of denim garment in your house. Yes, it makes us two – it’s really hard, isn’t it? That is because denim went so deeply in our culture, that it is almost impossible to live without it. It symbolises freedom, Wild West and individuality. Besides, how many clothes you have that are actually the same as the one you have seen on your favourite celebrity?

24. Sport, travel or shopping?

Althought denim skirt is always in high fashion demand, you should not forget that all in all it is only the clothing. First and most important thing with all your garment should be practical function of it. When you find your perfect denim skirt, you will have no doubt that it is ideal for after-gym look. All you have to do is change sportsuit to denim mini skirt and you are ready to go. Do you like travelling? Do not forget about hat and light sandals. When going shopping, pair your denim skirt with big, over-the-shoulder bag.

25. T-shirt matters!

Let’s face it. You want fashion, but you need to feel safe. The best way to do that is pairing up denim skirt with simple T-shirt. But this does not make you a street fashion star yet. Twist the whole outfit with making a knot and showing this amazing body! But keep it simple and remember – denim skirt has to steal the spotlight. Always.

26. Shorter than short shorts

Mini denim skirt is always no-fail option, especially after all those hours spent in the gym. Leg day pain finally pays off and you can show those legs! Pair your denim skirt with amped-up jean jacket for classic Canadian look or keep it chick and feminine wearing denim mini with Scandinavian cardigan during colder days.