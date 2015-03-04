10 Types of Women Men Like the Most

Men feel attracted to certain types of women and reject others. It’s in their nature to do so. While there might be exceptions, as in any situation, here are the kinds of women that men usually like:

1. The childish woman

There are some men that like childish women. They may appreciate the fact that this type of women is cheerful, playful and represents sunshine in their dull or stressful life. However, try not to exaggerate. Sometimes they need you to act responsible and wise.

2. The mysterious lady

I think all men like a bit of mystery in a woman. They don’t mind the large doses of mystery either! All men try to get behind “the mask” of a woman, to discover her secrets. Thus, you should always keep a bit of mystery in your life, to spice up your relationship.

3. The sex addict

Tell me a man who would not be interested in such a woman…It’s their basic instincts working. This doesn’t guarantee, however, that he will marry such a woman, or that he would like a serious relationship with her! Do try to act like one from time to time, and only when you are alone, this will certainly “inspire” him…

4. The Virginal

Many men feel attracted to the purity of a woman. Especially these days, when finding a woman of this type is kind of difficult, don’t be ashamed if you are one. What’s more, acting shy or seeming not to have a lot of sexual knowledge will make many men go crazy about you. Most of them enjoy acting as teachers, so you might want to allow them too, there’s nothing to lose…

5. The action woman

Yeah, they like the Lara Croft type, you know it already. But there’s no need for you to go so far. Something as simple as a bike ride, for example, is a good way to win his admiration. If you like climbing, if you know how to ride a horse, if you save your cat from trees on a regular basis, or if you are the sportive type, then you might want to show off. Men find action women really sexy.

6. The spoiled type

They like women that look spoiled, or like to spoil themselves, but do not exaggerate, because being spoiled has 2 faces: while spoiling yourself in bed at night or with a new bag and a massage is great, spending all your money, or worse HIS money, on shoes is not attractive anymore.

7. The confident lady

There’s nothing sexier in a man’s eyes than a woman who is sure of her qualities, likes her own body, knows what she wants and has an accomplished career to boost her confidence. However, do ask for his help from time to time; showing him that you sometimes need him does wonders for his self respect and will make him feel comfortable when in need to ask for your help.

8. The motherly sweetheart

Men like women to act motherly; it is because most of them are “big babies” and they are used to be taken care of – their mothers did that for a long while, in most cases. Moreover, they will typically look for women that resemble their own mothers. It is also true the other way around, so don’t blame them for it.

9. The diva

Though they find divas sexy, they will rarely have the courage to approach them. So, if you are the diva type, you might want to give him a sign that you are interested in him. Otherwise, you might find yourself desired by many but alone…

10. The unconventional woman

Same as with the childish type, men like women who make them smile. Eccentric women will be noticed by everybody. Not all men think that unconventional is sexy, but some really do. So, o need for you to change, unconventional is sexy and fun!