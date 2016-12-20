10 Best Love Songs of All Time

[ad#468 Link Unit]

It’s February, a time when most people’s thoughts turn to romance. Whether you’re in a relationship or not, you can’t escape hearing love songs on the radio at this time of year. There are many opinions on what songs are the greatest love songs of all time. Some love songs undeniably belong on such a list, while others, maybe not so much. What, in your opinion, are the 10 best love songs ever? Read on to see if you agree with the collection of love songs presented here.

1. “Your Song” – Elton John, 1970

Official Link : http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mBCVEcjScTQ&ob=av2n

Elton John’s 1970 ballad is regarded by many musicians as one of the most perfect love songs ever written. Known as his signature melody, “Your Song” reached #8 on the United States Billboard Hot 100 charts and hit #4 in the United Kingdom. Interestingly, “Your Song” was originally released as a B-side to “Take Me To The Pilot,” but the two songs’ sides were quickly reversed when DJs preferred the ballad. In what’s probably the greatest tribute to a song, it has been covered by many artists over the years, including Rod Stewart, Al Jarreau and Harry Connick, Jr. , but none of them captured the essence of this beautiful love song the way John did in the original.

2. “Lovesong” – The Cure, 1989

“Lovesong” might not be thought of as one of the greatest love songs ever by your grandparents’ generation, or even by your parents. Originally intended as a wedding present from The Cure’s lead singer Robert Smith to his fiancée, this moody, nostalgic, sad tune released by The Cure in 1989 peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It was covered by 311 in 2004 and introduced to Gen-Y audiences who might not have been familiar with the original.

3. “Can’t Help Falling In Love” – Elvis Presley, 1961

You can’t have a list of the ten greatest love songs of all time without including a ballad by Elvis Presley. Some may rank “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” featured in Presley’s movie “Blue Hawaii,” as the best love song of all time. Regardless, it is definitely among the top ten ballads ever recorded by Presley. The song was a popular among his fans, and he used to perform it as the finale to his live concerts.

4. “In Your Eyes” – Peter Gabriel, 1986

Peter Gabriel’s beautiful ballad from 1986 evokes images of John Cusack holding a boom box over his head in the romantic movie, “Say Anything.” Although never released as a single in his native United Kingdom, “In Your Eyes” became Gabriel’s first gold single in the United States. Its African influences combined with the beautiful lyrics make it one of the most romantic love songs of all time.

5. “When A Man Loves A Woman” – Percy Sledge, 1966

Only the original recording by Percy Sledge in 1966 of “When A Man Loves a Woman” belongs on this list of the 10 greatest love songs of all time. None of the imitations and re-recordings (I’m talking to you, Michael Bolton) that came after can hold a candle to Sledge’s original, beautiful ballad.

6. “All I Want Is You” – U2, 1988

Whether you love Bono or hate him, you can’t deny that he and his band, U2, have recorded some life-changing songs. “All I Want Is You” from the movie and the album “Rattle and Hum” is one of them. Although it only reached #38 on the United States Top 40 Mainstream Billboard charts, the song is included on many musicians’ lists of the top love songs of all time.

7. “It Had to Be You” – Harry Connick, Jr., 1989

Harry Connick, Jr.’s breakout song from the 1989 romantic movie “When Harry Met Sally” helped him to reach double-platinum status and also to win his first Grammy award. “It Had To Be You,” which was written in 1924 and was previously recorded by others including Frank Sinatra, made jazz music hot in the late 1980s and reminded us how older songs sometimes make the best love songs.

8. “Let’s Stay Together” – Al Green, 1972

You know how some songs create an instant feeling the moment you hear the first few notes? Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together” does that to many people, which is why it’s included on this list of the greatest love songs of all time. Known as Green’s iconic song, “Let’s Stay Together” is not only included on lists of the greatest love songs of all time, it’s also on many lists of the greatest songs of all time, period.

9. “My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion, 1997

This is another artist that you either hate, or love, but whom you can’t deny recorded one of the greatest love songs of all time. “My Heart Will Go On” became famous in the 1997 movie “Titanic,” and evokes romantic feelings of an everlasting love that will never die. This song hit number one all over the world and became the world’s best selling single of 1998. It was originally intended to be an instrumental to be used in “Titanic,” until composer James Horner decided to make it a full vocal recording using Celine Dion’s trademark voice.

10. “All I Ask Of You” – Sarah Brightman & Cliff Richard, 1986

Theatregoers everywhere will recognize “All I Ask of You” from the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical “The Phantom of the Opera.” However, this great song from 1986 easily stands alone as one of the best love songs of all time. The combination of Brightman’s soaring soprano vocals with Richard’s sensitive voice equals magic. The song has been re-recorded many times by many musicians including Barbra Streisand, but the magic that characterizes the original recording has never quite been reproduced.

[ad#336×280]