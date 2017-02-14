10 Most Common Mistakes Made in Essay Writing

Essays are a very common and important part of one’s academic life and sometimes even beyond that. Not only do they form a crucial part of your school assignments, but are equally important during your course in college. They also serve as your medium to get admission in your desired college and university. Hence, it is of optimal importance that you sharpen your writing skills at the very beginning to help yourself produce better and more efficiently written essays. In order to do this, you first need to learn about the different mistakes that students make while writing an essay. This will in turn prepare you to not make the same mistakes, when writing you own papers, essays, assignments and dissertations.

According to expert essay writers at https://writingdone.com/college-assignment-help.html, who have years of experience in the professional writing field to fall back upon, the following are some of the most common mistakes made by students during essay writing. Omit committing these mistakes to reap the maximum grades off your hard work.

Not following the given directions:

Every essay, whether that be for an assignment, term paper or for admission sake, comes with a set of instruction. It is important that the student follows each and every one of these instructions to the T. Not doing so leads one to being deviated from fulfilling the actual requirement of the essay. Some of the main reasons that might lead you into not following the instructions diligently include, carelessness, being landed with a non-interesting topic or for that matter a topic that is exceedingly interesting. It is important that you keep strictly to the deadlines. This allows the professor to check your ability to follow instructions given to you.

Forgetting to mention the title:

Another very common mistake made by students, whether in school or college is failing to include the title. You work hard on every aspect of the essay, do your research well and work harder to bring all that researched material skilfully together on the paper, but at the end forget to mention the title all in all. This can turn out to be a huge set back.

Using Clichéd and overly used phrases:

Phrases like “All is fair in love and war”, “An apple a day keeps a doctor away”, “Prevention is better than cure”, etc, fall into the sector of clichéd phrases. Almost every other paper will have at least one of these or others that are not mentioned here. The fact that these phrases have been aggressively used throughout the ages makes them an unfriendly sight for the reader. Hence, it is best advised that you stick to phrases that are original, or in fact opt for none. Stick to a user friendly language, which is fresh, unique and easy to read.

Not answering the question:

Every topic presented to you, whether in the form of a question or not, is predominantly a question that needs answering. It is vital that you recognise that question and answer that and only that, without allowing yourself to deviate from it. It is only by the way of answering the question that the topic places in front of you, that the content you produce becomes informative, valuable and purposeful for the reader as well as for you. Students often fail at answering the dominant questions, leading to the creation of useless accumulation words on a paper. Make sure you do not do that.

Incorporating Plagiarised Content:

The biggest yet often the most common mistake that students make is using plagiarism to give their college essay shape. That is the last thing you want to do. Not only does it lead you to committing a mistake that you shouldn’t but also creates a bad impression of you. It is also a punishable offense and should be avoided under all circumstances.

Not providing proper citations:

Not providing proper citation to the sources you used to gather information from and build your content around, is also referred to as plagiarism. Giving proper credit to sources is mandatory and it also helps you in giving proper support to the arguments you made in your paper.

Overly Simplistic or Complex use of Vocabulary:

It is vital you create a balanced symphony as far as using your vocabulary for essay writing is concerned. Students often tend to either use extremely simplistic language or overdo it with the use of highly complex vocabulary. Make sure you strike the perfect balance.

Using Texting Language and Unnecessary Abbreviations:

A lot of students get confused between an actual essay, paper or dissertation and a text. No, you are not writing a message to your friend. You are writing an actual academic paper that needs proper language to make it effective and proper. You cannot use random abbreviations of words. Using text language gives the teacher an extremely casual and unprofessional impression of you. Avoid using random abbreviations and short forms.

Making Grammatical Mistakes:

Grammatical errors make the essay an extremely tiring read. Grammatical errors might be in the form of improper sentence construction, wrong use of tenses, misplacement of prepositions and articles, confusing between singular and plural and much more. Taking care of your grammar is absolutely mandatory. Not correcting your grammar strips your content of all its value. It no longer matters how good your research is, how informative the piece is or how hard you worked on it, if your grammatical execution of the same is shaken up.

Skipping out on Editing and Proofreading:

The last and the most detrimental of mistakes committed by students include skipping out on the post essay writing stages. What is meant by post essay writing stage, you may ask. It is the editing and proof reading of the write up. Making sure that you edit and proof read the content, post creating it, allow you to avoid submitting it with all the errors in it. This is the stage that you tidy things up, by omitting extra and invaluable information, correcting grammar, correcting spellings and typos, removing unwanted words, making it more reader friendly and most importantly presentable.

Make sure that you do not create these mistakes. Keeping these 10 tips in mind will always lead you to creating more result oriented content.